Leitrim Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others team invade Gaelic Park in New York

A Leitrim team comprised of players from Fenagh St. Caillin’s, Kiltubrid and Melvin Gaels participated in a Gaelic4Mothers & Others blitz in New York on October 13.

New York were represented by the following clubs: Na Fianna, Rockland, Rangers, St. Brigid’s, Shannon Gaels, Setanta/ Celtics.

The Leitrim team wish to acknowledge the contribution of the following to this very successful venture. Nollaig Cleary, Development Officer with New York Ladies GAA and associated Committee who over saw the superbly organized event. Nollaig hails from Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. Manorhamilton's Frank Brady who assumed the role of man in the middle on the day. Seamus and Catriona Clarke of JP Clarke’s Yonkers who provided the post match refreshments.

Catherine Regan presented a certificate to NY Ladies GAA on behalf of the Leitrim team, noting that a brick in the Leitrim Wall will serve to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

Thank you to sponsors: Ian Pudney of Rhatigan Architects, Sligo; Kevin Regan of NW Water Services; Gerties Pub, Keshcarrigan and Michael Mc Govern of Super Valu, Ballinamore. The support of all four businesses was greatly appreciated.

A word of acknowledgement to team managers Micheal Bohan (Fenagh) and Eamon Lonergan (Melvin Gaels) whose commitment to promoting the ethos of the Gaelic4Mothers & Others programme is second to none.