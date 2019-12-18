Terence reflects on absolute honour & privilege oo to lead Leitrim for five years

In his address to Convention Terence Boyle reflected on the end of his five year term as Chairman and thanked all those who had made his job easier over the years.

“We will continue to strive to improve the fortunes of the GAA community and working together we can learn valuable lessons and improve our lot in Leitrim GAA and thus improve our future.

I look forward with great optimism for next year I believe 2020 will be a good year for Leitrim GAA.

Today sees the end of my tenure as Cathaoirleach and looking back is has been fast five years and It has been eventful. We have made good progress on and off the field and a lot has been achieved but it is not down to me and I was just privileged to be chairman in this fantastic period.

I want to thank everyone who made it all possible and I have had many highlights over the years. I want to thank all our committees, our executive who was a huge help and support to me and of course you the officers of our clubs mile buíochas to you all for playing your part.

I have had the pleasure of attending nearly all of your clubs at various functions over the five years and I want to thank you all for the respect shown to me over that time.

Leitrim GAA is highly respected in all levels of our association and all your efforts are not going unnoticed. The amount of goodwill gestures I have received over the past year has been phenomenal from all parts of the country.

We, the GAA officers, are only caretakers and it's our responsibility to hand it on in as good as state as we found it and I am happy to be passing the baton on today we are in a good place but there is still an awful lot of improvement to be done and I am sure the incoming executive will continue to strive to improve our lot.

Thanks to my own club for their help and support and for making it possible for me to be here for if it wasn't for them I never would have had this privilege. Thanks to you the delegates for putting your faith in me to be your representative.

I did my best and of course there were some things that could have been done differently but such is life no putting back the clock

We all need support on our journey and I am no different and I want to thank Barbara for she has been my support for the last 10 years thanks to her for not deserting me over the years.

Then, of course, my family - my wife Maureen, a patient woman, and especially my boys for without their support and work at home it would not have been possible for me to do this role.

Now it's payback time and they are taking a well deserved break to Australia so no rest period for me over Christmas.

It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be your representative for the last five years and if I offended anyone, my sincere apologies and I want to wish you all the very best for the future,” concluded Terence.