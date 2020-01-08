Carrick-on-Shannon AC Registration evening

Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club will hold their annual Registration Night at 5 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Carrick-on-Shannon Sports Complex.

Registration night is for new members and any existing members who do not return their form this week will be on Thursday at the Sports Complex for all groups from Primary, Post Primary, Senior and masters.

Anyone not registering on the night will not be registered with the Club for 2020 even if you have been a member up to the end of the 2019 activities.

The Club will be accepting a limited number of new members in our Primary School group, subject to safety limitations, as well as new members in all other groups.

We will also be accepting new members for our eight year old group that meets on Thursday evenings in the Sports Complex. This group is limited and a child must be age eight on the night of registration to join.

There is one important point to note for all parents of children under 18 years of age - with new GDPR guidelines, all parents must sign the membership form of each children they are registering with the club, no proxy signings can be allowed.

Membership Fees are as follows:

Primary School Group €25

Post Primary Group: €28

Senior: €35

Family: €65 (Three or more Juvenile members only)

Please note the increased fees for Senior, Post Primary & Family groups

There is a weekly fee of €3 per week for Primary & Post Primary members.

For more information on the training times for our various groups, see our webpage at http://carrickac.blog spot.com/