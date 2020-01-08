Renowned piper to join stars at Supporters Club launch in Croke Park on Thursday January 16

Renowned piper Néillidh Mulligan and family to regale audience at Leitrim Supporters Club launch in Croke Park

Excitement is building ahead of the annual launch of the Leitrim Supporters Club in Croke Park on Thursday, January 16, at 7.30 pm.

The gathering touches on all things Leitrim, and MC Colin Regan will interview the county’s new hurling All-Star James Clancy to find out what the Lory Meagher Cup win meant to this stalwart.

Senior football manager Terry Hyland will be quizzed about plans for 2020 as the county prepares for an incredibly competitive Division 3 national football league, while Eamonn Duignan, chair of the Leitrim Wall committee, will reflect on what became a success story of national interest.

The assembled crowd will also be treated to interviews with special guest Sean McGoldrick, sports journalist, author, and native of Newtownmanor, and Leitrim Person of the Year, Noel McPartland, of Drumshanbo.

The finale of the evening will be a lively music session with renowned uileann piper Neilidh Mulligan and family. Neilidh has a strong Leitrim connection – his father Tom being a native of Bornacoola and a founding member of St Mary's Music Club in Church Street, Dublin.

Neil has been a tutor at the Joe Mooney Summer School for years and represented Bornacoola in Scór in the late 1970s. They will include tunes from his award winning ‘The Leitrim Thrush’ album.

This annual gathering has become a must-attend event for Leitrim people in Dublin and the surrounding counties, with 170 attendees last year. It makes a point of acknowledging and celebrating the lives and times of Leitrim’s foremost citizens and entertainers and is sure to have something to amuse anyone with roots or an interest in the county.

So, please spread the word to your friends and come along on the night.

Doors open at 7pm with the event getting under way 7.30 pm sharp. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge for entry but attendees are encouraged to buy a Supporters Club ticket on the night and a special draw will take place for those who purchase one or take a booklet to sell.

The night will conclude at 9.30pm. A free bus will travel from Leitrim – details on www.leitrimgaa.ie or from County Executive members.

l In other GAA news, work on completing the final walls in the Leitrim Wall project at the McGovern Aughavas Leitrim Centre of Excellence had to be delayed due to inclement weather.

Three new walls were added due to public demand with bricks on site, waiting to be added to the wall but all the walls need to be completely dry before the bricks can be added. As soon as the builders get a dry spell of weather, all bricks will be placed on the wall.

Organisers have expressed their frustration at the delay, particularly for people who bought bricks some time ago. Thanking them for their patience, the Leitrim Wall committee assure everyone that when the wall is completed, it will be professionally done.