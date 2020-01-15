Free bus to launch of Leitrim Supporters Club in Croke Park

Leitrim GAA are running a free bus to launch of this year's Leitrim Supporters Club in Croke Park this Thursday, January 16.

For those looking to avail of the free bus, the bus will leave from Drumshanbo Swimming pool at 4pm, from Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada at 4.15pm and Bornacoola GAA Pitch at 4.30pm.

However, anyone intending on travelling on the bus is asked to inform Leitrim GAA Assistant Secretary Attracta O'Reilly at 0861708499 that they intend to use the service.

Doors open at Croke Park at 7pm with the event getting underway 7.30pm sharp with the evening's entertainment concluding at 9.30.

There is no charge for entry but attendees are encouraged to buy a Supporters Club ticket on the night and a special draw will take place for those who purchase one or take a booklet to sell.

The gathering touches on all things Leitrim, and MC Colin Regan will interview the county’s new hurling All-Star James Clancy to find out what the Lory Meagher Cup win meant to this stalwart.

Senior football manager Terry Hyland will be quizzed about plans for 2020 while Eamonn Duignan, chairman of the Leitrim Wall committee, will reflect on what became a success story of national interest.

The assembled crowd will also be treated to interviews with special guest and Newtownmanor native Sean McGoldrick, sports journalist and author and Leitrim Person of the Year Noel McPartland, of Drumshanbo.

The finale of the evening will be a lively music session with renowned uileann piper Neilidh Mulligan and family.

This annual gathering has become a must-attend event for Leitrim people in Dublin and the surrounding counties, with 170 attendees last year. It makes a point of acknowledging and celebrating the lives and times of Leitrim’s foremost citizens and entertainers and is sure to have something to amuse anyone with roots or an interest in the county.

So, please spread the word to your friends and come along on the night.