Leitrim Sports Partnership news

Leitrim Sports Partnership, in conjunction with local clubs and facilities, is pleased to announce the following news and events:

Sports Clubs Grants Scheme

One of the aims of Leitrim Sports Partnership is to increase participation in sport and physical activity among all persons in County Leitrim. Leitrim Sports Partnership is looking to support initiatives by sports and recreation organisations in Leitrim for education/ training and participation initiatives. The total budget available across all sports and recreation organisations is €10,000 so allocations will be made based on the quality of submissions received (Grants vary from €200-€600 maximum per club). The closing date for applications is Friday March 13, at 4pm, grant scheme guidelines and application form can be downloaded from www.leitrimsports.ie

Balance Bike programme for preschools

Leitrim Sports Partnership in partnership & Leitrim County Childcare are supporting a new programme for preschools with funding provided from Healthy Ireland. The training aims to give childcare practitioners the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to effectively deliver fun and practical sessions with children age 2 to 6 years. All childcare practitioners will be provided with lesson plans on the day that they can utilize with their class. Following training preschools will have the opportunity to avail of the use of Balance Bikes for a three week period. The benefits of the balance bike programme are

•Improved balance, strength and coordination

•Safe way to start cycling

•Skill development

Go for Life Games

Go for Life Games for older adults taking place in Bee Park Thursdays at 11am, all welcome.

Glow Dance Drumshanbo

Lights are low, tunes are high and set to all of the latest dance chart hits. This programme is open to young people aged 10-14 years old. The programme will create a fun environment to keep fit taking place once a week for 4 weeks. The programme will cost €10 to take part for the 4 week programme. That's just €2.50 per evening for a fun activity Dance session.

Swim 4 All Programme

Swim 4 All is a swimming programme for children aged 6-12 years old with a disability. There are two programmes running with additional needs running in Aura Leisure centre.

Adults Inclusive Dance Workshop

On February 12, we had an adults Inclusive Dance Workshop in Breffni FRC which was very popular.

Children's Inclusive Dance Workshop

On February 28, we had a children’s Inclusive Dance Workshop in Childhood Days which was very much enjoyed by all.

Sports 4 All children’s

We have started a Sports 4 All programme for children with disabilities in Mohill on a Saturday at 11am.

Multi Sports Programme

We have a Multi Sports programme being delivered in Manorhamilton which is going very well.

Inclusive Tennis Programme

Tennis programme being delivered weekly in Rehab Ballinamore and St Ciaran’s Carrick.

TY Olympic Handball programme

Olympic Handball Development programme with Transition Year Students in Ballinamore, Mohill and Carrigallen, 4 week training programme with a Blitz at the end.

Junior Gymnastics

Senior infants in Scoil Mhuire and Gaelscoil Liatrom in Carrick-on- Shannon are currently taking part in a four week gymnastics development programme being facilitated by Carrick-on-Shannon Gymnastics Club.

Men on the Move

Men's physical activity programme continues every Monday and Wednesday at 8pm in Carrick on Shannon.

Mohill Couch to 5k

Mohill GAA and Mohill Athletics Club are hosting a beginners running programme open to men and women over 18 years old. The programme will take place twice weekly on Mondays at 7.30pm and Wednesdays at 7pm. All participants will be encouraged to continue their running/walking on a third day over the week. The programme will take place on Mohill GAA Club running track with coaches leading each session. All levels welcome. The programme costs €30.00 per person plus eventbrite booking fee. For more information contact Patricia on 0871922479 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

Primary Schools Sportshall Athletics

North Leitrim schools have completed the first heat of the competition in St Clare's Comprehensive School Manorhamilton on February 18. There will be two heats in South Leitrim in March with the County Final taking place on March 19, and National Finals in Athlone Indoor Arena on March 25.

Community Walks

Inclusive community weekly walk on Mondays at 12 noon from Ballinamore library and Fridays at 1pm from Market Square Carrick on Shannon.

Dance Fit for adults with additional needs

This programme continues every Tuesday to March 31st (except 17th of March) in St Mary’s Hall Carrick from 2.15pm – 3.15pm.

Sports Leadership

Transition Year Students in Ballinamore Community School are currently taking part in the Sports Leadership Level 1 qualification gaining leadership skills such as communication, self belief, teamwork, self management and problem solving.

Coach Education Courses

Safeguarding 1 will take place on Thursday 26th March from 7pm-10pm in Leitrim County Council Offices Carrick on Shannon. This course is compulsory for all coaches working with children in sport and costs just €15. This course educates participants on the implementation of best practice in protecting the welfare of children involved in sport. Safeguarding 2 Club Children’s Officer Workshop will take place on Thursday March 12, from 7pm-10pm in Leitrim County Council Offices Carrick-on- Shannon. The course costs €20 and is compulsory for all clubs to have a Club Children’s Officer in their clubs, along with Designated Liaison officer (Safe Guarding 3).

To find out more about any of LSP programmes, contact Patricia Forde Community Sports Development Officer or Michelle Maguire Sports Inclusion Development Officer at 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.