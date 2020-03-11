Masters shine as Ann takes home two golds

Leitrim athletes had another successful weekend with great performances in Athlone and Raheny.

Carrick AC's Ann Wynne was the headline act for Leitrim at the Irish Life Health Masters Indoors in Athlone on Sunday as she won both the W50 800m and 1,500m titles. Ann claimed gold in the 800m by by less than half a second in a time of 2.40.46.

Her victory in the 1,500m was that bit more clear cut with five seconds to spare with a time of 5.40.67.

There were also bronze medals for North Leitrim's Susanne O'Beirne (W45 400m), Carrick AC's Michelle Lannon (W45 3,000m) and Ballinaglera's Michael Cornyn (M55 800m).

North Leitrim AC's walkers were also successful in thejuvenikle races held in conjunction with the National Senior 20Km in St Anne's Park Raheny. Sarah Mulvaney-Kelly (1K), Karen Mulvaney-Kelly (2K), Luke Fitzmaurice (2K) & Darragh Mitchell (10K) all coming home first in their events while Sara O'Beirne finished second in 3K event.

In Santry on Saturday, St Clare's CS Sarah Brady finished an excellent 25th in the Senior girls race.

Ballinamore AC's Colin Griffin continued his fine exploits on the roads with a third place finish at the Bohermeen Half-marathon at the weekend, clocking an impressive 69.25 while there were local wins for Clive Glancy (10K) and Declan Kennedy (2.5K) at the very popular Tony McGowan Road Races last Sunday in Drumshanbo.