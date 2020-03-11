Manor Rangers go for glory in top of the table clash

Manor Rangers can take a major step to Sligo Southern Hotel Super League glory next Sunday, March 14, when they take on their nearest rivals Carbury FC in a crucial top of the table clash in Manorhamilton's Bee Park.

Manor currently lead the division with 37 points from 14 games with Carbury just a point behind but with a game in hand and a win for the Leitrim side would leave them four clear down the final stretch.

Manor Rangers go into the game full of confidence on the back of their 2-0 win over the Sligo town team on January 12, a win that was Carbury's first loss in Sligo Leitrim football for three years. It should make for a thrilling clash between two great teams.

Manor Rangers warmed up for the clash with a dramatic Glasshouse Hotel Cup victory over Merville Utd last Sunday, the Leitrim lads winning 5-4. Goals from Patrick Woulfe & Shane Walsh made it 2-0 in the first half but Merville fought back to force extra-time.

Manor again went two clear with goals from Alan Hickey & Diarmuid Giblin only to be pegged back again. But a final strike from Alan Hickey sent Manor through.

In the Cleary Landscapes Cup First Round, Carrick Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arrow Harps.