No fear as hurlers chase League glory against old foes

If Leitrim hurlers are anything like their manager, then they travell to next Sunday’s Allianz NHL Division 3B Final in Dr Hyde Park in a confident frame of mind for Olcan Conway believes the Green & Gold hurlers can upset the odds and cause a major shock.

Unbeaten Sligo start as favourites for Sunday’s Final (2pm throw-in) but as a man who believes his team can pull off the victory, Olcan oozes confidence and positivity when he talks about Sunday’s Final: “Sligo are a fantastic outfit but I really do believe that if we can get things right on the day and the lads work extremely hard, the lads can cause an upset.

“Our lads don’t fear Sligo and Sligo don’t fear us so it has got the potential to be a fantastic game of hurling on a fantastic surface in Hyde Park. It is going to be one of those games where I’m going to go in confident, I’m going to enjoy it and hopefully the lads put on a performance the whole county can be proud of.”

A performance the whole county can be proud of is quite a statement and Olcan’s penchant for hitting just the right notes continues as he urges Leitrim supporters to turn Hyde Park, the home of Leitrim’s fiercest rivals, into a home away from home next Sunday!

“I really am hoping they will come over in their droves because it really makes a difference to the players when they see support from their home county. The fact that we haven’t even had one home game in the League adds to it. We’ve had to give up home advantage twice, through nobody’s fault, there is nothing we really could have done about it.

“But we really, really hope that every person in Leitrim comes to the Hyde and turns it into a Leitrim home venue on Sunday, to try and push these lads on even harder.”

This Leitrim run is about more than blood and thunder speeches and revving up the troops and barely three months into his reign as Leitrim manager, Olcan has delivered on his promise of introducing a raft of new exciting players to the Senior team line-up.

“There is no doubt about it, having youth about a panel just reinvigorates everybody, it drives on the older lads to see the younger lads coming through and pushing them hard,” says Olcan as he name checks more half a dozen players, “They really are working very hard and there are a lot of other young lads there that are so close to making the team.

“It bodes well for the future of the team and the future of county hurling that if we can get these lads training like they are for the future and keep working as they are, it looks good.

“I really am very pleased, there is no point saying otherwise, I really pleased with how things have gone, particularly since the Fermanagh game. The lads have really bought into what we are doing and they are working really hard to get themselves up to a higher standard.”

That Fermanagh game was one of two losses suffered in this year’s League but Olcan believes the loss actually inspired his team in their run to the final: “When I took over, the League was about trying to find new players and give the lads a bit of experience as well as trying to get to a League final.

“Obviously we didn’t get off to a great start against Fermanagh but a lot of things went against us that day. But as I said before, the whole team was back out the following Wednesday night, there was an air of determination to put right the Fermanagh game and the lads have worked very, very hard to get themselves back into this League Final so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Leitrim’s second loss came against Sunday’s opponents but other than trying to rectify a few things that went wrong that day, Olcan does not believe the 2-17 to 1-15 loss will have any bearing on next Sunday’s Final.

Asked if it has any bearings on his plans for next Sunday, Olcan simply says “Not for me, I’m focussed on what we need to do, what we need to improve on. You can use the last game as a barometer of what we need to do, what we need to improve but again, we’re working on them things, the lads are taking on board what we’re telling them and they’re trying to improve as much as they can themselves as well.”

Leitrim’s path to the final has been unusual with two home games played outside the county, one of them taking place in the middle of Storm Denis, while the coronavirus crisis is just the latest obstacle to overcome.

“We’re just putting our heads down and ploughing on. We played through Storm Dennis and other storms, the Coronavirus is just another problem we have had, we haven’t had home matches and given the conditions we played in. I’d find it quite funny if the game was postponed due to a virus out there.

“It would be some start to my managerial career with Leitrim, nothing has come handy for us. In the face of adversity, you work harder, you try harder and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. It is out of our control, we can just try and plan for Sunday and go on from there.”

Whatever else happens, Olcan knows his team will fight to the bitter end, even if they are up against it: “Sligo are a fantastic outfit, they’re in the Christy Ring and they are there on merit, they’ve beaten everybody quite comfortably in the League so we’re certainly up against it.

“We know we’re the underdogs but that won’t phase us against Sligo, we’ll give it everything we’ve got and see if we can come out the right side of it. It is going to be one of them days where the team that works hardest comes out the right side of it.”