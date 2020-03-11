Hurlers need to avoid slow start if they are to shock Sligo

Can Leitrim add to the Allianz NHL Division 3B title to the Lory Meagher Cup next Sunday? Certainly they can but to do so, they have to avoid the sort of slow starts that have plagued their league so far.

In both their losses, Leitrim allowed the opposition to build up substantial leads, Sligo leading 2-11 to 1-8 at the break in Markievicz Park in the league game on February 22. Leitrim closed that six point gap to two with normal time almost up while they also missed two glorious goal chances that would have handed them the victory.

So even in defeat, there is plenty there for Leitrim to be positive about. Having said that, Sligo know Leitrim inside out from club and county level and they will know that this new look Leitrim side is a coming force.

The deadly duo of Gerard O'Kelly Lynch and Keith Raymond are their driving forces while Joe McHugh will add a bit of scoring power as well. The Yeatsmen, who won the Nicky Rackard Cup last year, might feel they are a step above Leitrim but Olcan Conway's troops must make them prove it and not give up a big lead early on.

Discipline will be key as it almost wrecked their early outings. If they can keep a full compliment on the field, it makes Leitrim a far more potent outfit.

Olcan Conway will actually have some tough decisions to make but if Karl McDermott, the Moreton brothers and Conor Beirne can produce big performances, there is no reason why Leitrim cannot shock their neighbours to claim the Cup next Sunday.