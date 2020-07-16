Soccer
SLIGO LEITRIM SOCCER FIXTURES
SUNDAY JULY 19
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Cartron Utd; Cliffoney Celtic v Strand Celtic; Merville Utd v St John’s; Aughanagh Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; Manor Rangers v Carbury (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber 11.00
Cleary Landscapes Cup Quarter- Final: Arrow Harps v Calry 11.00
WEDNESDAY JULY 22
Glasshouse Hotel Cup: Quarter-Final: Carbury v Cliffoney Celtic 7.00; Semi-Final: Ballisodare Utd v Manor Rangers 7.00
Cleary Landscapes Cup Semi- Finals: Coolaney Utd v Arrow Harps/Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic v Chaffpool Utd (7.00)
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Merville Utd v Strand Celtic; St John’s v Glenview Stars; MCR v Aughanagh Celtic (7.00)
SUNDAY JULY 26
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manor Rangers v MCR; Glenview Stars v Strand Celtic; Merville Utd v Cliffoney (11.00)
CFA TP Brennan Cup: Salthill Devon v Catron Utd; Carbury v Manulla (2.00)
CFA TP Brennan Shield: Calry Bohs v NUIG; Real Tubber v Corrib Celtic B; Ballymote Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic (2.00)
