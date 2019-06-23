Appeal for help in search for man missing from Dun Laoghaire

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Edward Kelly who is missing from Dun Laoghaire since Thursday, June 20.

Edward was last seen on Ashton Quay walking towards College Green, Dublin 2 on Thursday, June 20 at approximately 9.30pm.

He is described as being 6ft in height, athletic build with blond/red hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a short sleeve t-shirt and jeans.

Edward's family and Gardaí are concerned for him and any persons with information on Edwards whereabouts should be report to Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.