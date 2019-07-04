Mairead McGuinness re-elected first Vice-President of the European parliament

Mairead McGuinness MEP has been re-elected First Vice-President of the European parliament securing over 93% of the votes in Strasbourg yesterday evening (July 3).

The MEP who secured a massive 134,630 first preference votes topping the poll in the Midlands North-West constituency in May’s European elections said she was deeply honoured to be re-elected as first vice-president of the parliament.

“I am truly humbled by the size of the support I have received from my colleagues across the Parliament in different political groupings, particularly given that over 60% of MEPs are new this term," she said.

“Being firm and fair is the hallmark of the way in which I operate and I will continue to do that in this new parliament. I will continue to act in the best interests of European citizens, of those in Ireland and in my constituency of Midlands North-West," she said.