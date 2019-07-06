Gardai launch murder investigation into the death of a two year old girl

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the death of 2-year-old girl at Boreenmanna Road, Cork, on Friday, July 5, 2019.

A post mortem was carried out on the infant who passed away at Cork University Hospital yesterday morning. The results will not be released for operational reasons but gardaí have commenced a murder investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the Elderwood Apartment complex between 4pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019 and 6am on Friday, July 5, who has not already spoken to Gardaí to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.