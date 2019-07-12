SIPTU agree to discussions at Labour Relations Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workers

SIPTU Health representatives have accepted an invitation to attend a hearing at the Labour Court on Monday, 22nd July, to discuss the dispute involving 10,000 health service workers over the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said; “We have accepted the invitation from the Labour Court to attend further discussions in order to resolve the dispute involving our members over the implementation of the job evaluation scheme. Further strike action remains deferred pending the outcome of these talks, which are due to commence on Monday 22nd July.”