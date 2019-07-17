Proposals to return to re-introduce regional health board structures to come before Cabinet today
The Government is poised to give the go-ahead for the biggest restructuring of the HSE since it was established almost 15 years ago.
Minister for Health Simon Harris is to bring proposals to Cabinet today which will see six regional healthcare structures based around the State.
Each area will have its own budget based on the population and the needs of its citizens.
Mr Harris said he believes these proposals will improve financial and governance accountability.
