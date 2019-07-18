MACE creates even more smiles as they raise €100,000 for Down Syndrome Ireland

MACE retailers recently handed over an incredible €100,000 donation to the charity for monies raised over the term of its official partnership.

Since officially adopting Down Syndrome Ireland as MACE’s official charity partner in 2017, MACE retailers have engaged in a number of initiatives designed to raise awareness and funds for the worthy charity, including selling exclusive cup-cakes, donations on the sale of certain own-brand products, supporting the Tour de Munster and Purple Run annual events.

This year a number of MACE stores along the 640km Tour de Munster circuit will be providing support to all those taking part and, in participating stores, a separate fund-raising initiative will see retailers, their families, staff and customers offered the opportunity engage in the Tour de MACE event by cycling on stationary bikes in store to raise money.

Speaking at the recent cheque handover to Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE Sales Director Daniel O’Connell said, “MACE is very proud to be associated with this very worthy charity. Our MACE retailers have really taken our support of Down Syndrome Ireland to their hearts and are delighted to support them in any way we can. Our MACE retailers are very excited about the Tour de MACE events they are running.”

Down Syndrome Ireland CEO Gary Owens offered his gratitude to MACE retailers for their support of the charity, “the fundraising efforts and support of the MACE retailers is very much appreciated by us and the monies raised is critical to our members who need support to help them achieve their goal of achieving the daily basic rights we all enjoy. These funds will help support early intervention therapies, education and employment initiatives which help members do that.”