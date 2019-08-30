Man arrested as part of investigation into firearms seizure in Monaghan is due before court this afternoon

A 34 year old man arrested on Wednesday, August 28 by Gardaí investigating the seizure of four firearms is due to appear before Carrickmacross District Court today, Friday, August 30 at 3pm.

Shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, August 28, Gardaí from the Monaghan Roads Policing Unit in Carrickmacross stopped a car on the N2. During a search of the car, four firearms were recovered. The driver was arrested and detained under Section 30, Offences against the state act.