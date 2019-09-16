Louth search underway as part of investigation into disappearance of Belfast woman in 2017

An Garda Síochána is assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland in their investigation into the murder of Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth who disappeared in April 2017.

Today, Monday, September 16, An Garda Síochána have commenced a search in a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth.

The search is being conducted by Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), supported by the Louth Divisional Search Team, Garda Technical Bureau, specialist Forensic Archaeologist and specialist Cadaver Search dogs. Investigators from the Police Service of Northern Ireland will also be assisting.

Saoirse, was last seen in the Belfast area in April 2017, she had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build.

An Garda Síochána has previously assisted the Police Service of Northern Ireland by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

An Garda Síochána is asking anyone who has any information in relation to the murder / disappearance of Saoirse Smyth to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Phone line at 1800 666 111 or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 00442890700355.

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.