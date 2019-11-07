CAB searches lead to seizures of luxury cars, electronic devices and cash in Monaghan

Prestige cars, cash and electronic equipment are among an umber of items seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in searches in Monaghan.

For over a year the Criminal Assets Bureau has, in accordance with its statutory remit, been investigating a group suspected of being involved in various international smuggling activities. That investigation has intensified over the past two weeks. A number of restraining orders in respect of accounts in financial institutions have been made by a Judge of the District Court pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

As part of the operation the Bureau detained a Northern Ireland Registered Tractor Unit and Curtain Sider Trailer at Dublin Port on Tuesday last. The Bureau also detained a Bulgarian Registered tractor unit and a curtain sider trailer at the same location on Tuesday last.

The Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is continuing. The Criminal Assets Bureau is taking proportionate action to prevent the concealment and disposal of assets.

On Thursday 7th November 2019 searches were carried on foot of District Court warrants issued pursuant to Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Acts 1996 to 2016 at 10 separate search sites in Co Monaghan. These searches were at 7 homes and 3 yards / industrial sheds.

The following items have been seized:

- 192 (2019) X5 BMW M Sport

- 2016 X5 BMW

- 2014 VW Transporter Crew Cab 2.8 litre

- Mitsubishi Shogun

- Documents and records

- Electronic Devices

- Cash (€1,400 euros, $900 dollars and Sterling £600).

The Criminal Assets Bureau was supported by the ERU, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (NBCI), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and the Garda National Immigration Bureau. No arrests were made on this occasion. The investigation by CAB is continuing.



