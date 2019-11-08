Deputy Marc MacSharry expresses disappoint over failure of Justice and Transport Ministers to meet to discuss concerns over migrant smuggling

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Transport, Tourism, and Sport, Marc MacSharry TD, has expressed his concern that there has been no meeting between the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Justice in relation to migrant smuggling or preventative measures to combat against this crime in Irish Ports.

Deputy MacSharry said, “I find it baffling that no meeting has taken place between Minister Ross and Minister Flanagan over migrant smuggling and how best their Departments could work together to combat against this.

“The awful situation which saw the death of 39 migrants in the back of a lorry in Essex has tangible links to Ireland. Last night an Irish-owned lorry was stopped in South West England and found to have 15 people in the back. There has also been considerable concerns raised that Irish Ports could be targeted by smugglers as security levels due to Brexit is stepped up at UK Ports.

“It is clear an increase in operations and potential detections is needed at our Ports. It is a joint matter for both Departments, however, despite the shocking incident in Essex recently, or in the preparations for Brexit, the Ministers have not met to discuss how their Departments can work together on this matter,” concluded Deputy MacSharry.