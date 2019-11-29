Ireland West Airport and Mayo County Council win National award for commitment to Age Friendly Recognition Programme

Ireland West Airport are delighted to have won a National Chambers Ireland award, in collaboration with Mayo County Council, in recognition as the first airport in Ireland to adopt the Age Friendly Recognition Programme. The awards ceremony was held in Dublin on the 28th November.

In 2018 the airport expressed a desire to be officially recognised as an age friendly airport to which Age Friendly Ireland and Mayo County Council responded to positively and set in motion a process to assist the airport in its preparations and ongoing work. The aim of the collaboration was to develop age friendly guidelines for Ireland West Airport and in doing so developing guidelines that can be used by any airport across the globe.

Over the last two years the airport has committed to enhancing and adopting its facilities and to meet best practice as an age friendly airport and facilitated the completion of an independent airport audit which provided the opportunity to assess the airport environment and develop actions to guarantee that customer services and the airport facility are of the highest standards so as to ensure that the passenger experience at the airport, regardless of age, is as stress free as possible.

The process when completed demonstrated that the airport is age friendly and meets the assessment criteria for an age friendly airport as published by Age Friendly Ireland.

Commenting on the award, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport said ‘We are absolutely delighted, with Mayo County Council, to win this award and to have achieved national recognition for our work towards creating a more age friendly environment at the airport. Over the past two years the airport has been working to transform the airport experience for our customers through the enhancement of our services and facilities and throughout the process have worked in collaboration with the teams at Age Friendly Ireland and Mayo County Council to ensure the transformation works and service offering met with the requirements of the Age Friendly Recognition Programme. I’d like to thank in particular our customer services and operations teams, who took the lead on this project, for their hard work in achieving this recognition and in doing so becoming the first airport in Ireland to achieve this recognition. It’s a fantastic honour for the airport and staff to be acknowledged in this way on a national level. I’d also like to express our sincere thanks to the team at Mayo County Council for their support and collaboration on this project, demonstrating once again a very positive example of what can be achieved when resources are combined on projects like this’.