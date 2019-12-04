Appeal for help to locate 75-year-old missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Peter Slater, 75 years, who is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since Tuesday, December 3.

He is described as being 5'6", with grey hair and of medium build. Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare. Peter may present confused when approached. When last seen Peter was wearing a grey hoodie with white stripes on the arms and black Adidas bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Dundrum on 01 666 5600.