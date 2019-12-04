€112,000 drug seizure in Dublin
Some of the items seized.
On Tuesday 3rd December 2019, a search was conducted at a house in Finglas, Dublin 11 by Gardaí from the Blanchardstown District and the District Detective Unit.
During the course of the search, approximately €111,650 of suspected cocaine and approximately €500 of suspected cannabis were seized (both pending analysis).
A 45 year old male was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
