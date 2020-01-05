NATIONAL NEWS: One fisherman dead and another missing after trawler sinks off Wexford coast on Sunday, January 5

A major search operation is underway this morning after a trawler went missing off the Wexford coast with two men aboard in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, 5 January 2020.

shortly before midnight, Gardaí and the Coastguard were alerted to reports that a trawler had gone missing shortly at around midnight.

A major search operation is underway and continues to be carried out with the RNLI and Coastguard Helicopter 117 attending. One male in his 60s was recovered from the water and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since passed away.



Searches continue for the second man.