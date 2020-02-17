Construction set to begin on new Radiation Oncology Centre at University Hospital Galway

Construction will shortly begin on a new three-storey radiation oncology centre at University Hospital Galway.

The facility will include seven radiotherapy treatment vaults, a brachytherapy suite, two CT rooms, on-treatment support and ancillary physics, treatment planning and administration facilities.

It will be built on the site of the former acute mental health unit and significant work has been underway over the last six months to clear the site to enable construction to begin.

Commenting Ms Chris Kane, General Manager Galway University Hospitals said, “This is a hugely important development for cancer patients in the West. This new state of the art 8,000msq facility will allow us increase our radiotherapy service here in Galway where we provide treatment to patients from across the region. The tender process is currently being concluded and the contractor will be appointed shortly. Construction work will take approximately two years after which the unit will be commissioned.”

Pictured above are: Ger O’Boyle, RANP Radiation Oncology; Damien McEneaney, Turner and Townsend Quantity Surveyors; Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operations Officer, Saolta Group; Kieran McDonagh, Clerk of Works; Olivia Langan, Clinical Nurse Manager Radiotherapy; Stephen Coyne, Radiotherapy Services Manager; Joe Brady, MCA Architects; Margaret Moore, Head of Radiotherapy Medical Physics; Anda Matieu, TJ O’Connor Consulting Engineers and Mary McCann, HSE Estates.