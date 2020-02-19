Gardai issue appeal for witnesses following Longford arson attack

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses to a arson attack that occurred at Annally Gardens, Longford in the early hours of Monday, 17th February, 2020.

At approximately 6.55am on Monday the front door of a house at Annally Gardens, Longford was set alight when all five occupants of the house were sleeping. All of the occupants managed to escape safely through an upstairs window and no persons were injured. The fire service managed to put the fire out.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the Annally Park, Annally Gardens or Athlone Road areas between 6.30a.m. and 7.30a.m and that may have witnessed anything unusual or any road users who may have dash cam footage of that area or any information in relation to this attack to contact Longford Garda station on 043 - 3350570, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.