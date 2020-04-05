Arrests following series of burglaries

Gardaí have arrested two men following an investigation into a series of burglaries that took place nationwide between 27th March 2020 and 1st April 2020.

Yesterday, 4th April 2020 Gardaí carrying out patrols in the Ronanstown sub-district were alerted to a car parked in a residential complex in the Saggart area, Co. Dublin which is known by Gardaí to be involved in a number of burglaries.

Gardaí have established nine incidents of burglary in which the offending vehicle was involved. This includes two burglaries at business premises, six at domestic residences and one at a construction site.

On arrival at the scene, two men fled the car on foot. Both men were pursued by Gardaí and apprehended a short distance away.

The men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The car was seized and a technical examination will be carried out.

Investigations are ongoing.