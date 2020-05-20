ALERT: Met Éireann warns of 'possible severe winds' in weather forecast for Friday

Met Éireann is warning of very strong or possibly severe winds for parts of Ireland on Friday.

According to the latest weather forecast from the national forecaster, Friday will be a windy day with sunshine and showers and the risk of very strong or possibly severe winds near the west and north coast.

The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country with the southeast becoming largely dry.

Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees cooler between 13 and 16 degrees west to east. The showers will mostly die out on Friday night.