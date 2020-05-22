Funding will still be available for Tidy Towns groups despite cancellation of national competition

Funding which was already allocated to support the Tidy Towns groups throughout the country this year will still be available to them, even though the 2020 SuperValu Tidy Towns competition has had to be cancelled due to public health considerations.

Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, has confirmed that any unspent funds of the €1.4m allocated to Tidy Towns groups in September 2019 to assist them in their preparations for the 2020 competition can still be used by the Tidy Towns groups.

Making the announcement, Minister Ring said: “I want to assure TidyTowns groups throughout the country that although the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has had to be cancelled for 2020, they will not lose out on the funding which I earmarked for them this year. Any groups who have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“Any groups who have not yet spent the funding they received can continue to use this funding in the coming months to assist with activities they might undertake as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.