Paw Patrol: Top tips on keeping our pets safe during lockdown

I caught up with Corina Fitzsimmons of Dog’s Trust Ireland and spoke about the worrying spike in dog thefts across the country over the last number of weeks. Corina shared her top tips and advice on minding our pets and staying extra vigilant during this time.

Recall Skills

If you are taking your dog out for a walk it is essential to keep them on their lead unless you are confident they have functioning recall skills. Do not release your dog in a public setting unless you are sure that they are definitely going to come back to you! Dogstrust.ie have some useful tips online for training your pups recall skills.

Do not leave Dogs unattended

Even if your dog is used to roaming your country garden - now is a time to be extra vigilant. Keep your pets in view at all times; avoid situations where you are unsure if your pet has wandered through fields or ventured out alone. Do not leave pets alone in your garden, tied up outside shops or in cars.

Microchipping

Micro chipping and Certification is compulsory for all Irish pets. Having a dog’s paperwork up to date will have huge animal welfare benefits. Microchipping allows tracing and in turn ensuring a much-loved lost dog is returned to its owner in a timely and efficient manner.

If the dog is lost or stolen the first thing that happens as soon as they show up again is that they are scanned for a microchip. Make sure yours is up to date!

Report suspicious behaviour to the gardai

Corina warned of dog theft stories/ rumours being exaggerated online and scare mongering on social media. While there have been many reports of dog theft it is vital to report suspicious behaviour directly to the Gardaí rather than posting online. If you see something or someone act suspiciously report directly to your local Gardaí.

