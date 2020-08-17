Two vehicles seized in Tipperary - one for fake licence - at anti-crime checkpoint

Two vehicles have been seized in Tipperary - one for a fake licence - at an anti-crime checkpoint.

Cahir gardaí were performing an anti-crime checkpoint over the weekend when they stopped a car.

The driver produced a licence which was confirmed to be fake using the Mobility App.

Both the licence and vehicle were seized and an investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after, the patrol car noticed a vehicle being driven poorly.

A check on the app showed no tax/insurance/NCT.

The vehicle was impounded with court proceedings to follow.