€26m Covid-19 Fáilte Ireland Fund launched today for tourism businesses

Fáilte Ireland is launching its €26m Covid-19 Adaptation Fund today, Tuesday, August 18 as part of the Government’s July stimulus package.

Welcoming the news Minister for State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan explained that grants of up to €15,000 will be available to tourism and hospitality businesses to offset some of the costs they have incurred in adapting their premises for re-opening under Covid-19 restrictions.

“This is a very supportive fund for tourism businesses and I would encourage them to apply for this new grant," he said.

However, he cautioned, businesses must tick a number of boxes in order to be eligible to apply.

"For example, businesses wishing to draw down funding must be open at the time of application in order to be eligible for the fund. Businesses must have implemented the reopening guidelines issued by Fáilte Ireland and it must have obtained the Fáilte Ireland safety charter, which is a way to communicate to your customers that you have implemented all the required Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 safety measures," he said.

Applications opened today, August 18 and will remain open until October 8.