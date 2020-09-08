'System abused for years' - Dublin Airport to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs

The Dublin Airport Authority is planning to introduce charges for those picking up or dropping off passengers outside the terminal buildings.

The DAA says these charges won't be introduced during the current Covid-19 pandemic but that the proposals are to be reviewed by planning authorities.

The new drop-off and pick-up zones will operate in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. A DAA spokesperson said that while drop-offs are permitted, people picking up passengers and parking outside is a problem.

They said the system has been abused for years. They also claim the new system is aimed at encouraging passengers to make greater use of public transport and reduce car journeys to the airport.

The revenue generated will be ring-fenced and "invested in a series of sustainability initiatives" at the airport, according to the DAA.

Similar systems operate at Belfast and Cork airports. A free drop-off and pick-up option will continue to be available by using a new dedicated area in the Express Red long-term car park.