Senator Murphy welcomes extension to current Annual Returns Arrangement

Fianna Fáil Senator, Eugene Murphy has welcomed the decision of the Registrar of Companies to extend the current arrangement in relation to the filing of annual returns.

The announcement was made today by the Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy, T.D.

In light of the Covid-19 situation, the Registrar had taken a number of decisions during 2020 to assist companies with the filing of annual returns. Most recently, in October 2020, the Registrar announced that any company with an Annual Return Date from 30th September 2020 onwards would be deemed to have filed on time if all elements of the annual return were completed and filed by 26th February 2021. The Registrar has kept the situation under ongoing review and has made the decision to extend the current filing arrangements, until 28th May 2021, for those companies with an Annual Return Date from 30th September 2020 onwards.

“This decision by the Registrar to extend the current arrangements is most welcome and it recognises the difficulties being experienced by some businesses and their professional advisers in relation to filing obligations. This will give much needed breathing space for many businesses,” said Senator Murphy.

Further information can be found at www.cro.ie, on the CRO Twitter account @CRO_ie or by contacting cro.info@ enterprise.gov.ie.