€100 fine for unnecessary cross border travel from this Monday, February 8

Engaged in cross-border travel? Gardaí are reminding drivers that, from this Monday, February 8, they will be imposing fines for non-essential cross-border travel.

Anyone not ordinarily resident in this State engaging in travel in the Republic of Ireland without a reasonable excuse may be liable to receive a fine of €100.

"Gardaí will continue to use the 4Es - engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce," note the Sligo/Leitrim Gardaí division on their Facebook page.

"If enforcement is required, Gardaí will issue a fine for €100 to every adult present who is in breach of this regulation. For example, if the driver of a car has two adult passengers then each of the three adults in the car will receive a €100 fine."

