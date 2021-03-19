Gardai seize almost €180,000 worth of drugs in car search

Gardaí have seized almost €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine in Drogheda following a search of a vehicle in Drogheda town centre on Thursday March 18, 2021.

Shortly after 9pm Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda and members of the Drogheda Detective Unit stopped and searched a vehicle which was observed on the outskirts of Drogheda town.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb to the value of €108,000 along with suspected cocaine to the value of €70,000 was found and seized. The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.

This seizure was made under Operation Stratus, an ongoing operation targeting the Sale and Supply of Illegal Drugs in Drogheda.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.