Gardaí issue warning in relation to continuing online scams

Gardaí issue warning over scams
Gardaí say they regularly receive reports from people who have fallen victim to various types of scams.
Trust
Members are urging people to not trust every text message/e-mail or phone call that they receive.
They are also warning people to never disclose personal/financial details to anyone no matter who they say they are or why they say they need them.
People are urged not to click on a link contained in an unsolicited text or e-mail and not to download an app or apps onto your phone or PC at the request of a caller.
Concerned
If people are concerned they are asked to contact the bank or organisation named via a verified contact method and to enquire directly.
Please do contact An Garda Síochána and your financial institution if you have fallen victim to a scam of any description.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.