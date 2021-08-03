Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Gardaí issue warning in relation to continuing online scams

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí say they regularly receive reports from people who have fallen victim to various types of scams.

Trust
Members are urging people to not trust every text message/e-mail or phone call that they receive.
They are also warning people to never disclose personal/financial details to anyone no matter who they say they are or why they say they need them.

People are urged not to click on a link contained in an unsolicited text or e-mail and not to download an app or apps onto your phone or PC at the request of a caller.

Concerned

If people are concerned they are asked to contact the bank or organisation named via a verified contact method and to enquire directly.
Please do contact An Garda Síochána and your financial institution if you have fallen victim to a scam of any description.

