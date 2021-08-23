Search our Archive

23/08/2021

ALERT: Gardaí issue advice to help avoid theft of catalytic converters

Over 100 catalytic converters and substantial amount of cash seized in Garda raid

A seizure of stolen catalytic converters by Gardaí / GARD PRESS OFFICE

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists to take precautions to avoid a catalytic converter being stolen from their vehicles.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the under body of a vehicle.

Gardaí said these car parts are being stolen for their high value metal, they are expensive to replace and these thefts can cause substantial damage.

Gardaí said: "These thefts occur very quickly with those involved being very proficient in what they do.

"A lot of these thefts occur in broad daylight and sometimes in public car parks.

"When parking in public, park in non-isolated places where there is good street lighting.

"Consider purchasing a catalytic converter lock or clamp, which will help prevent its theft and deter any potential criminals. Have the catalytic converter marked with VIN or vehicle registration number."

The advice by Meath Crime Prevention added: "Report any suspicious activity, if you see persons examining or working on a vehicle in a suspicious manner, please contact Gardaí on 999 or 112."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media