Dog rescue centre make appeal for people to donate bedding

Husky Rescue Ireland have issued an appeal for people to donate bedding to their centre.
"Hello folks! We are very short on bedding and we need to keep the dogs warm and comfy. If you have any of the following items please message the page:
-Sheets
-Towels
-Blankets
-Duvet covers
**Unfortunately, we can't accept duvets, pillows, or pillowcases**
"Thank you so much, The HRI Team."
