Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Advice offered to reduce the incidence of nuisance birds around your home or business

Co Kildare gets reports rising levels of call-outs dealing with seagulls and pigeons

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Pest control provider, Rentokil has noted that a large proportion of callouts for gulls and other pest birds so far this year are originating from urban areas. These areas offer pest birds easy access to food waste and tall buildings can mimic high cliff tops that birds such as gulls would traditionally nest on.

August is typically the time of year when gulls are nesting; tending to young chicks who have recently fledged. The birds can become extremely aggressive and protective of their young. They are also likely to harass or try to steal food from members of the public and raid waste bins in search of food to bring back to the nest.

Pest bird droppings can also present a hazard as they can contain bacteria including E. coli and Salmonella and can lead to the spread of infections through surface contamination, inhaling bacteria from dried droppings, or being transferred by bird mites, which can bite both people and birds.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil said “Pest birds such as gulls can be a nuisance for home or business owners at this time of year. However, there are some steps you can take:

The best way to discourage the presence of birds at a premises is to remove their food sources.
Removing access to nesting sites, for instance by putting barriers over window ledges, can also be an effective bird deterrent.
Home or business owner should also make sure bin lids are secure and rubbish bags are not left in the open – gulls have sharp beaks that will make short work of bin bags.
Another option to consider would be the use of a fake decoy birds of prey which may deter the presence of pest birds.
However, if the problem persists, the best option would be to seek the advice of a professional pest control service.

Rentokil controls pest bird species in accordance with the EU Birds Directive and the Irish bird derogations and use non-lethal methods to control all other species of birds if they become public health pests. Rentokil employs a number of different safe and eco-friendly methods to protect premises from pest birds, including the installation of bird spikes and bird netting. Experts can also employ hawking, using specially trained birds of prey to scare and deter pest birds from an area without harm.

Members of the public can find out more about pest birds and how to deter their presence on the Rentokil website.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media