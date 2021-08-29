Dr Holohan urges vigilance but stresses important role of education in the well being of our children

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has noted the important role of education in the lives of young people and also sought to allay fears as children prepare to return to school.

"This time of year, is traditionally an exciting and busy time in the lives of our children and young people as preparations are made to return to education in all manner of settings" he noted.

"Education is at the heart of our society and plays a fundamental role in the development and wellbeing of our children and young people; this is particularly true for children and young people who have special educational needs, are disadvantaged or who may have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

"This year, these preparations are being made at a time when our country is experiencing a very high incidence of COVID-19. It is important to remember that our experience to date is that the school environment was not a major source of disease transmission and that school reopening did not have a significant effect on the incidence of COVID-19 in children. In fact, any increase in incidence among children is often linked to the events that occur around school as much as the events that occur within school.

"I am conscious of the considerable efforts already made by many families, parents and school staff so that schools can reopen. It is important that we continue to socialise safely and continue to adhere to the public health measures we are all so familiar with and that our schools have successfully implemented…. wash hands or use hand sanitiser, wear a mask if this is what is recommended in your school environment, keep your distance and avoid crowds."

He stressed the importance of being aware of symptoms and said if children show any signs of Covid-19 not to send them to school.