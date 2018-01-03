Dowra business takes top prize in Christmas window competition

We had a lot of interest in our Christmas Shop Window display competition but one entry stood out, the eventual winner, PS Loughlin’s in Dowra.



Their creative use of lighting interspersed with homewares and Christmas items was loved by our judges.



Catriona Loughlin nominated the business on behalf of owners Pat and Christine Loughlin noting: “A lot of love, care and attention to detail goes into these shop windows every year. I sincerely hope you enjoy them as much as we do down here in Dowra.”



Well done to PS Loughlin's. Our advertising staff will be getting in touch with you to organise your prize which includes a business profile and advertising package.