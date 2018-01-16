Over 23? Apply now to avail of FREE college places

The Department of Lifelong Learning at the Athlone Institute of Technology has secured additional funding to offer free places on programmes commencing in both Athlone, Co Westmeath and Tullamore, Co. Offaly, in the week commencing from January 29.

This is in response to the great demand experienced for similar programmes in September of last year. The programmes are in response to the identification of the skills requirements for those companies operating specifically in the Biopharma and Med-Technology sectors.

Their objective to give learners the skills to begin their career in this sector or indeed if already working in this sector, skills to further enhance their career prospects. Dr Michael Tobin, Head of Department says "despite being designed for the BioPharma and Med-Technology sector, it is also worth mentioning that the quality programme is applicable to all business sectors e.g. hotel and catering, motoring, retailing etc. to list a few".

The programmes on offer are:

1. Certificate in Operations, Quality and Lean Management (NFQ Level 6, 60 Credits), to be delivered in Athlone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm to 10pm and in Tullamore on Mondays and Wednesday from 6- 10pm.

2. Certificate in Science in Biopharma and Med-Technology (NFQ Level 6, 20 Credits), to be delivered in Athlone on Mondays from 6pm to 10pm and in Tullamore on Thursdays from 6- 10pm.

This is a unique opportunity to gain free training on two nationally accredited part-time evening programmes that are commencing on the week of 29th January. While eligibility criteria applies, Dr Tobin adds "that all individuals over 23 are now eligible to apply for these programmes and if under 23 they must meet the minimum entry criteria but they are free."

"The groups being identified to list a few are those in employment, homemakers, the unemployed and formerly self-employed."

While places are limited the department will make every effort to ensure all who apply are facilitated. Application is made via www.springboardcourses.ie and given the previous demand it is recommended that those interested in applying do so as soon as possible.

Details of each programme are also available on www.springboardcourses.ie or should you have any individual queries please contact Ms Janine King on JKIng@ait.ie or on 09064 83054.