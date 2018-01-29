Leitrim called on to help bring Alex home

Leitrim people are being asked dig deep into their pockets and support the efforts to bring home the remains of a Sligo man with strong Leitrim connections who died in a kayaking accident in Ecuador recently

Alex McGourty of Calry in Sligo and David Higgins from Tralee lost their lives in a tragic kayaking accidents on the Albanico River in Ecuador on January 20, last and efforts are being made to have their remains returned to Ireland.

Alex is the son of Frankie and Eilish, both originally from Ballinaglera, and they have extensive family connections in Ballinaglera, Drumshanbo, Drumkeerin and Kiltubrid.

A Go-fund-me-page has been set up for Alex and David and on the page, the organisers have written “On Saturday, 20th January, David Higgins, of Tralee Co. Kerry and Alex McGourty of Calry, Co Sligo lost their lives whilst kayaking the Abanico River, in the Macas Region, Ecuador.

“Kayaking was David and Alex's passion, and they spent their lives travelling and dreaming of challenges and experiences. Meeting new people and spreading a zest for life with everyone who was lucky to meet them.

“They were vibrant, kind souls who lived life to its full potential, and words cannot describe what they meant to their family and friends.

“Now, it's time to bring them home one last time. To help David's and Alex's family do this, their friends have set up this page to gather funds to support their journey. Any help is appreciated, no matter how small.”

If you would like to help the efforts to bring Alex and David home on the GoFund Me page, simply click here.