Open evening of discussion on Priority Action Plan for Ballinamore tonight

An open evening to discuss the Priority Action Plan for Ballinamore will be held tonight , Monday, February 19 in the Commercial Hotel, Ballinamore at 8pm.

The organising committee is hoping that as many local residents and business holders as possble turn out so "we can discuss what priorities need tackling in our community".

Following this key actions will be identified for implementation.

The evening of discussion will be facilitated by Liam Scollan who is a facilitator of community and business development, former CEO of Knock Airport and of the Western Development Commission.

Liam is also a strong advocate for development in the region.

The meeting is organised by Ballinamore Area Community Council, Ballinamore Development Company and various other voluntary community groups in Ballinamore and supported by Leitrim County Council.