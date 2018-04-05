Male pedestrian killed in Sligo crash

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N15 main Sligo/ Donegal Rd in the townland of Lisalurg at approximately 11.05pm last night, Wednesday April 4.

A 53-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car and was removed to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The local coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.