Leitrim and Roscommon councillors to hold joint meeting on local issues

Councillors from the Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle Electoral Areas are to hold a joint meeting to discuss issues of mutual concern. The meeting is to take place on Friday, May 18, at 2.30pm in Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The items on the agenda for discussion include a proposed Blueway/Walkway between Jamestown and Drumsna; the Carrick-on-Shannon Area Action Plan; Hartley Bridge; Rooskey Bridge; the Ireland 2040 Plan and the proposed Ring road / Bypass of Carrick-on-Shannon; and parking at Carrick-on-Shannon Railway Station.

All of these issues have been raised at Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District level and it was felt that discussions also needed to take place with the elected counterparts on the Roscommon side to help progress matters and develop a coordinated approach to the various issues.

This will be the second such formal meeting between the representatives.

Meanwhile, Cllr Sean McGowan last Monday again asked for an update with regards to the provision of a much-needed footbridge alongside the bridge over the River Shannon at Rooskey.

He also asked if there has been any indication from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport as to when funding will be provided.

He was informed in reply that Roscommon County Council are taking the lead role in the design and planning of the footbridge and are looking at the available options.