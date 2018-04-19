‘Women’s House of Stories’ launch in Rossinver

A new Leitrim/Fermanagh cross border women’s project was launched recently with the aim of supporting rural women in this area.

‘Women Along the Border’ is an initiative of the North Leitrim Women’s Centre, with the support of the Leitrim County Council through the Leitrim County PEACE IV Partnership.

The project will work with women along the Fermanagh Leitrim border, comprising the areas of Kinlough, Rossinver, Garrison, Kiltyclogher, Glenfarne, Cashel and Belcoo.

This project has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The launch took the form of a ‘Women’s House of Stories’ in the atmospheric setting of the Ballagh Centre, formerly a Church of Ireland, now a community run centre in Rossinver.

Special guests were the Six Churches Choir, a musical collaboration between local Fermanagh Church of Ireland and Catholic Churches, directed by Louise Leonard and accompanied by Joy Graham.

There were poetry readings from Audrey Ovens, songs from Catherine Maguire and from Robert Johnston, sketches from ‘The Border Girls’ and compere for the evening, Rosie Stewart was joined in song by two of her sisters, Kathleen Meehan and Peggy McGovern.

‘Women Along the Border’ project worker, Isobel Cleary said, ‘The project aims to support rural women in this border area to live, learn and socialise in an open, inclusive and supportive environment, and this is exactly what we did in our House of Stories, and intend to continue.’

‘Women Along the Border’ will run a series of workshops, events and classes in the area. The next scheduled event is ‘Stitching Stories – The Power of the Needle and Thread’ a talk by Roberta Bacic, born in Chile and resident of Northern Ireland, who is the founder of Conflict Textiles, an international collection of ‘arpilleras’ or ‘story quilts’ from around the world, illustrating women’s experiences.

Roberta’s talks will be on Thursday, 26 April at 3pm in The Healthy Living Centre, Belcoo and at 8 pm in the Gillaroo Centre, Garrison and will lead to a series of craft workshops with an opportunity to depict experiences of living in this border area.

For further information about this project, please contact Isobel at North Leitrim Women’s Centre: Phone +353(0) 719856220 or email womenalongtheborder@gmail.com