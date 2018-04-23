Two Leitrim fathers speak at IFICA conference

Two Leitrim fathers spoke at the first European IFICA Conference 2018 in Dublin at the weekend.



Secretary of the International Federation for Injured Children and Adults, Sean Wynne from Drumshanbo introduced the speakers and outlined that this was the first European IFICA conference.

(Sean Wynne on right with other speakers at the conference)



The IFICA's mission is to work closely with other organisations, scientists and doctors to develop a system of communication and collaboration to find the best way forward, both medically and scientifically, for anyone suspected to have suffered an adverse event following the HPV vaccine. ​



The event had speakers from several countries and heard parent testimonials.

Peter Hollidge, father of Rebecca from Annaduff gave a speach entitled “HPV Vaccine, An Irish Experience.”

Rebecca and her family blames the HPV vaccine for the teenager's severe illness.

The event was streamed live and is expected to run annually.